Former NFL star Lawrence Taylor charged with failing to update address on sex offender registry

Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor has been charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state’s sex offender registry
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, photo, former New York Giants' Lawrence Taylor looks on during a 25 year anniversary Super Bowl celebration at halftime of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in East Rutherford, N.J. Taylor turned himself in at the Broward County Jail in Florida on Wednesday, July 18, 2024 and was released on bail. The reason was his failure to report a residence change as a registered sex offender, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state's sex offender registry, according to court records.

The former New York Giants linebacker turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and was released with no bail. He pleaded not guilty on the third-degree felony charge, according to court records. It's the second time he's been charged with the offence. In 2021 he blamed a divorce for not updating authorities about an address change.

Taylor pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor sexual misconduct charges. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Taylor spent his entire 13-season career with the New York Giants and helped the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.

This story has been corrected by removing NFL from the Hall of Fame title.

