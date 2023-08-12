NFL great Tom Brady touches down in Birmingham and meets some of the locals in a pub before match

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City.

Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew's stadium, before Birmingham's game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship on Saturday

A few hours earlier, Brady posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew's."

He later went to the stadium, where he was pictured meeting mascots and signing jerseys.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has partnered with the club’s holding company, U.S.-based Knighthead Capital Management, and become chairman of a new advisory board.

Birmingham said Brady will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club.” That includes working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition and recovery programs.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He retired in February, after Tampa’s loss in the playoffs.

