BreakingNews
Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 2024
X

NFL, Goodell close to finalizing 3-year contract extension; new deal would end in 2027

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have agreed on the framework of a three-year contract extension that will keep him in place until 2027

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have agreed on the framework of a three-year contract extension that will keep him in place until 2027, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Tuesday at the league meetings.

Goodell's current deal expires in 2024. He has been commissioner of the league since replacing Paul Tagliabue in 2006.

“That's always good news," Irsay told reporters in Minnesota, where owners finished their spring meetings. “I think we still have to rubber-stamp it so to speak, but it's virtually done.”

Irsay said he's under the impression Goodell will retire after the extended contract expires and be involved in the development of a potential successor.

“We’ll look for his contribution every way possible,” Irsay said.

Goodell tried to downplay the topic and declined to confirm an agreement.

“It’s not extended today, that’s for sure. I’ve been focused on other matters. It hasn’t been a point of focus for me," Goodell said. “I have a year left. I love the job. I have no doubt that we’ll reach it at some point. When we do, we’ll let you know.”

Irsay raised to reporters the possibility of eventually splitting the role into two, one top executive for business and one for football, in similar fashion to how most NFL teams are lead.

“It’s a healthy discussion to have," Goodell said. "The job changes over the years. It’s changed even while I’ve been here. I know that we will have those discussions at the appropriate time.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 202452m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: 1 dead, 1 injured after shootout during Cobb armed robbery attempt
12m ago

Credit: Fuqua Development

Tax break approved for new apartments, grocery store near Atlanta Beltline
57m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Korean auto parts maker to locate near future Hyundai EV plant
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Korean auto parts maker to locate near future Hyundai EV plant
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden picks new National Security Agency head, key to support of Ukraine, defense of US...
10m ago
Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel
10m ago
Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
6h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top