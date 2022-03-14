NFL free agency: Let the dealing begin, mostly unofficial

Yes, 32 teams are in scramble mode, for a variety of reasons. Some desperately need to get under the $208.2 million cap, which is up by nearly $26 million after two pandemic-impacted seasons. The Packers, Saints, Rams, 49ers and Chiefs are among those.

Others are clearing out players with large cap hits to add more spending room or because they plan to bring in replacements. Such is the case in Cleveland with Amari Cooper about to become the No. 1 wideout, so Landry is gone despite the many positives he brought to the Browns.

“Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release," general manager Andrew Berry said. “These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

The biggest scramble, of course, centers on adding players for positions of need. Trubisky in Pittsburgh makes some sense with Ben Roethlisberger retired. Reddick, from the Philly area and a sack force in recent years, should boost a defense in need of exactly what he brings. Miami badly needs a reliable running back and gets one in Edmonds, who would have been a backup to Conner in Arizona.

FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger's retirement in January. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Financial details were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

FILE - New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty is shown after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots have opened the unofficial start of free agency by bringing back veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and safety Devin McCourty. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns are releasing five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who helped the team's turnaround but is too expensive to keep, a person familiar with the move told the Associated Press. Landry will be let go Monday, March 14, 2022, as the NFL's free agency tampering period opens, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the transaction. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

FILE - Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) and nose tackle Adam Butler (70) celebrate at the end of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins agreed with Emmanuel Ogbah on a four-year contract and Chase Edmonds on a two-year deal on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)