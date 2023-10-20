NFL fines Seahawks' Jamal Adams $50K for latest incident with concussion consultant, AP source says

The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50,000 for his “directed verbal remarks” toward a concussion doctor during the team’s Week 6 game against Cincinnati

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50,000 for comments directed toward a concussion doctor during last week's game against Cincinnati, a person familiar with the league's discipline told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side has announced the fine. The person said Adams also made physical conduct with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was preparing to evaluate Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo for a potential concussion.

Replays showed Adams repeatedly shouting, “He good!” as the consultant and Bobo walked toward the medical tent for evaluation. However, those videos did not show any physical contact between Adams and the consultant.

Bengals safety Dax Hill hit Bobo hard at the end of a 20-yard reception, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness. Bobo lined up for the next play before officials stopped the game so he could be evaluated. He was cleared and later returned to the game.

It was the second incident in as many games between Adams and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, an independent physician assigned to each team’s sideline during games to assist team doctors in evaluating, diagnosing and treating concussions.

In Seattle’s win over the New York Giants in a Monday night game in Week 4, Adams was ruled out with a concussion and was then caught on camera yelling at a consultant on Seattle’s sideline. Adams issued a public apology as the NFL considered disciplining the veteran defender. He was ultimately not punished.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group40m ago

French embassy launches new tech initiative in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police seeking victims of suspected serial rapist arrested in March
1h ago

You may need your raincoat a lot this winter in Georgia. Here’s why
2h ago

You may need your raincoat a lot this winter in Georgia. Here’s why
2h ago

Credit: Associated Press

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
Jewish and Muslim faith leaders grapple with how to support congregants
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel says two Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been...
3m ago
NTSB says FedEx plane with a disabled landing gear had suffered a leak of hydraulic fluid
3m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
3m ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top