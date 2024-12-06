Breaking: Atlanta police assisting in health care CEO’s shooting investigation in New York
NFL ends investigation into sexual assault allegations against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The NFL has closed an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL has closed an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The league has been reviewing the case for months, trying to determine whether Watson should be punished.

“The matter is closed,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday in an email to The Associated Press. “There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy.”

Watson, who served an 11-game suspension in 2022, was accused of assault in Texas by a woman in September. She was seeking more than $1 million in damages before the sides reached a confidential settlement.

Watson strongly denied the allegations through his attorney, Rusty Hardin. The 29-year-old Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture in October. He's been rehabbing the injury in hopes of returning next season.

The Browns still owe Watson $46 million in each of the next two seasons after they signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract that has backfired. Watson has only played in 19 games over three seasons due to the suspension and injuries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

