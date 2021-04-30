NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks

“I’m just pumped," Lawrence said. "The best is yet to come.

“I don’t what the point is ... if you don’t expect to win every week. I’m going to bring the same mindset.”

The mindset in Cleveland was positive simply because there were 12 prospects (not Lawrence) and thousands of fans — including, according to the league, fully vaccinated folks near the stage — joining Goodell on the shore of Lake Erie. Last year’s draft, scheduled for Las Vegas, was instead a totally remote affair because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps emboldened by successfully finishing the 2020 season on time and then staging the playoffs and Super Bowl without a hitch during the pandemic, the NFL targeted the draft as an opportunity to embrace some normalcy in America's biggest sport. It also has used the event to support vaccinations for COVID-19 and, for the second consecutive spring, as a Draft-a-Thon raising money for a variety of causes.

Goodell received plenty of kudos for his hosting of last year's draft in casual wear from his home. On Thursday night, dressed in a suit, he lauded the folks who sit in the seats.

“We all agree over the past season, one thing we missed the most was all our fans," Goodell said. “And we can’t wait to have all of you back in First Energy Stadium and every stadium across the league this season.”

Wilson was expected to go to New York, which hasn't had a franchise QB since Joe Namath and traded incumbent Sam Bradford to Carolina this month to clear a path for Wilson.

“When a team isn’t doing super well and you can go in there and actually be a key piece to actually flip that organization around, I think that’s so special,” Wilson said. “I’m so excited, along with this new coaching staff, to go in there and try and do the best that we can to flip this thing around.”

Lance was something of a surprise at No. 3. He played only 17 games for his FCS school, but his offseason workouts sold San Francisco.

“It was awesome getting to know coach Shanahan a little bit,” Lance said. “He is an awesome dude and what he has done on the field speaks for itself.”

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, considered by many the best athlete in this draft, went fourth to Atlanta, followed by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase of LSU, who sat out last season, to Cincinnati. The first player from national champion Alabama off the board was wideout Jaylen Waddle to Miami, where he will be reunited with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“J-Dub. Yessir!” Tagovailoa said with a laugh.

“We’re going to do our best to try to make plays,” Waddle said, “and hopefully we can make it happen and try to be part of something special.”

The first offensive lineman was tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon, taken by Detroit.

The SEC and, naturally, the Crimson Tide, were particularly popular early on. Of the six SEC players chosen in the top 10, three were from Alabama: Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain II to Denver, and Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DaVonta Smith to Philadelphia, which traded up with division rival Dallas, of all teams. The others were Pitts, Chase and cornerback Jaycee Horn of South Carolina to the Panthers.

After the Eagles-Cowboys deal, Chicago moved up from No. 20 and thrilled its fans by choosing Fields.

Dallas got some needed defensive help with Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, and a third straight Big Ten player went 13th when the Chargers took Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater. Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert has to be smiling at the added protection he will receive.

The Jets became the first club with a second selection when they traded up from No. 23 to Minnesota's 14th spot for USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. He played tackle for the Trojans, but figures to switch to guard in the pros.

AP Pro Football Writers Mark Long and Dennis Waszak Jr., and Sports Writer Steven Wine contributed.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey as he announces that the Jaguars had chosen Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, right, greets fans after being selected by the New York Jets with the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

FILE - BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) celebrates an overtime win against Tennessee with fans in an NCAA college football game in Knoxville, Tenn., in this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, file photo. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are expected to be the top two picks selected in the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 20212, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

A group of San Francisco 49ers fans cheer as they await the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, right, holds a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, right, greets NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick in the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II greets fans after he was chosen by the Denver Broncos with the ninth pick during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak