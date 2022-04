NFL draft boss sees the vision coming to life in Las Vegas

This one appears to be no holds barred, from adopting the character of Las Vegas to the entertainment that seems to be a part of all major NFL events these days.

“It's become a pilgrimage event by NFL fans,” O'Reilly said. “And we're in a destination market. The fans come in and connect with each other, and they all feel that hope, which is the single most (accurate) word for a draft.”

O'Reilly hopes to enjoy the three days while always looking ahead. The 2023 draft in Kansas City, Missouri, already is deep into the developmental stages. Plans for 2024 in Detroit also are being formulated.

And, he points out, 20 NFL cities have expressed interest in hosting, including several that already have done so.

MATTHEW AND AIDAN

Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford was the top overall choice in the 2009 NFL draft. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson just might go No. 1 on Thursday night.

So it seemed natural that Stafford, who spent his first 12 pro seasons with Detroit before joining the Los Angeles Rams last year — and winning a title — would be offering some advice to Hutchinson when the two held a question-and-answer session with fans.

“Aidan seems to have a good head on his shoulders,” Stafford said at the “Bistro & Banter” event with fans. “I would tell him to enjoy, it's a special day for him and his family. Embrace where you are going, there will be good and bad times, like I have gone through on the journey. It's kind of the beginning of a journey of something really special.”

Hutchinson listened intently as Stafford spoke, then broke into a smile while offering that “maybe me and Matt will get together soon.” Meaning, of course, Stafford getting sacked by the rookie.

Unlike Stafford, Hutchinson had a star player as a father. His dad, Chris, made some All-America teams at Michigan in 1992 and was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame as a scholar-athlete that year.

“I never thought of measuring up to his legacy, and I had fun with it,” Hutchinson said. “So that way, no pressure. It was one nice thing we had as father and son.”

He then acknowledged that while in elementary school, he danced. His sisters and he danced competitively, though he made football his main commitment after five years of dancing.

“It definitely helped with balance and flexibility,” he said. “I can bust some moves.”

Caption Wearing a jacket with a painting depicting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Seattle Hawks fan Wallace Watts records a water show at the Fountains of Bellagio ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Aidan Hutchinson speaks with the media ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)