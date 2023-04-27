NFL Draft 2023 Live Updates | Who will be the first pick?

___

3 p.m.

The NFL draft is set to begin in Kansas City in five hours and one of the more intriguing names to watch is that of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, writes AP's Rob Maaddi.

Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft before the Chicago Bears made a trade with the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers.

There are questions about how far the Bulldogs' standout defensive lineman may slip because of his involvement in a car crash that killed a Georgia teammate and a team staffer. Carter was given 12 months' probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing

___

2 p.m.

Draft parties in some cities won’t be so raucous tonight because five teams don’t have any first-round selections in the NFL draft that begins in six hours.

Moving up in the draft for quarterbacks has become a common occurrence, but the Broncos, Rams and Browns bucked that trend by parting with their 2023 first-round picks in trades for veteran quarterbacks. The 49ers don't have a first-rounder because of the Trey Lance trade in 2021 and the Dolphins forfeited their first-rounder for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton while they were with other teams.

AP Football Writer Josh Dubow reviews some of the best and worst trade-ups for quarterbacks.

___

12:45 p.m.

Who will steal the spotlight with a daring fashion statement at the NFL draft tonight? While top prospects in this year's draft like quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson prepare their outfits for the big night, Kristie Rieken looks back at some of the most memorable draft night ensembles since Deion Sanders made a splash with his track suit and gold chains in 1989.

___

11:45 a.m.

Bijan Robinson is expected to be the first running back selected in the NFL draft. How high he goes is the big question.

The Texas star has top-10 talent but NFL teams no longer place a premium on running backs, so he could still be on the board late in the first round. Only four running backs have been selected in the first round since Saquon Barkley was chosen at No. 2 by the New York Giants in 2018. None went higher than No. 24.

“Everybody has their opinions and understandably so because the running back position came to be one-dimensional," Robinson told AP. “But if you have a guy who is really versatile and can line up as a receiver, in the slot and have as much effect (as a receiver) as at running back, that’s when the value really takes off.”

___

10 a.m.

The NFL draft will be held at Kansas City's Union Station, where the league has built its largest stage complex for its second-biggest event behind the Super Bowl, writes Dave Skretta.

Once a fixture at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the draft has grown in popularity since it took to the road eight years ago in 2015. The event has become a major boon for the league, teams and host cities.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP