NFL concussion protocol was followed when Bills QB Josh Allen was evaluated in Houston, league says

The NFL and its players association say the required steps were followed when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was evaluated for a concussion last week at Houston and cleared to return to the game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is looked at by trainers after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is looked at by trainers after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The NFL and its players association said Friday the required steps were followed when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was evaluated for a concussion last week at Houston and cleared to return to the game.

The league and the NFL Players Association said in a joint statement they reviewed reports from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant and booth spotters and “those reports confirm that the steps required by the league's concussion protocol were followed." The statement added that the protocol was “jointly” put in place by the league and the association.

Allen left the game with roughly six minutes to play after his helmet slammed to the turf following an incomplete pass. He went into the medical tent for observation and returned in time for Buffalo’s next series. Allen’s final five passes fell incomplete.

Allen declined to provide much detail about his evaluation Wednesday, three days after the 23-20 loss to the Texans.

“I obviously went into the tent,” said Allen, who was listed with injuries to his left hand and ankle on the team’s injury report this week. “I can only control what I can control. What we talked about there, they deemed me cleared to play, and that’s what happens. That’s as deep as I’ll get into it.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) celebrates after tackling Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Houston. The Texans won 23-20. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Houston. The Texans won 23-20. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

