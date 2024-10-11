NFL concussion protocol was followed when Bills QB Josh Allen was evaluated in Houston, league says

The NFL and its players association said Friday the required steps were followed when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was evaluated for a concussion last week at Houston and cleared to return to the game.

The league and the NFL Players Association said in a joint statement they reviewed reports from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant and booth spotters and “those reports confirm that the steps required by the league's concussion protocol were followed." The statement added that the protocol was “jointly” put in place by the league and the association.

Allen left the game with roughly six minutes to play after his helmet slammed to the turf following an incomplete pass. He went into the medical tent for observation and returned in time for Buffalo’s next series. Allen’s final five passes fell incomplete.