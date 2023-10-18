NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gets a contract extension through March 2027

BreakingNews
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has received his long-expected contract extension

Credit: AP

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell received his long-expected contract extension on Wednesday.

“The Compensation Committee updated the full ownership today that an agreement has been reached to extend Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract for three years, through March 2027,” the league announced in a statement.

A person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that Goodell’s deal includes clauses for extension or succession. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details weren’t released.

Goodell’s current contract was set to expire in spring 2024.

“It really was quite simple," Goodell said. "It was just a matter of getting to it. It wasn’t much of a discussion. I’m obviously honored to do this job.”

Financial terms of Goodell’s new contract weren’t immediately known. He reportedly earned $63.9 million for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The 64-year-old Goodell has served as commissioner since succeeding Paul Tagliabue in 2006. He began his NFL career as an administrative intern in 1982 under then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Under Goodell’s leadership, the NFL’s popularity and revenue have skyrocketed. The Washington Commanders were sold for a record $6.05 billion earlier this year.

“I think it was unified, I think everyone was behind it and it just takes a while to get those things done,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said of the extension. “I really think everyone is in favor, everyone is excited and everyone acknowledges the job that Roger has done. Like Paul Tagliabue, I think Roger will be in the Hall of Fame someday.”

Goodell also has dealt with intense scrutiny and criticism regarding the league’s handling of off-field issues involving players, including domestic violence, and the initial response to Colin Kaepernick’s call for social justice by kneeling during the national anthem.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

