Nation & World News

NFL combine workouts kick off Thursday and here's how to watch Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and more

The NFL scouting combine is kicking off this week
FILE - Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) warms up for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) warms up for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The NFL scouting combine has kicked off this week.

The league invited 329 college football standouts to be evaluated, starting on Thursday when defensive linemen and linebackers are on the clock at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Unlike many years, there is no clear-cut top pick for the three-day draft that begins April 24 in Green Bay.

The Tennessee Titans currently have the No. 1 selection, which they could use to take a potential star or trade to acquire additional assets.

How can I watch?

The NFL Network will start live TV and streaming coverage at 3 p.m. EST Thursday before wrapping up on Sunday.

Who are the big names?

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is an intriguing prospect because teams are trying to determine if the Colorado star is an NFL cornerback, receiver or both.

Penn State rusher Abdul Carter believes he should be drafted No. 1 overall and will get a chance to make his case.

The top quarterbacks to watch are Cam Ward of Miami and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, son of Buffaloes coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, a 5-foot-9 dynamo, is expected to be the first running back off the board in two months.

Will Johnson, whose final season at Michigan was cut short by injury, has a shot to improve his chances of being a top-10 pick with a fast 40-yard dash on the turf in Indy.

What happens at the combine?

Prospects have their speed, strength and agility measured and meet with NFL franchises for interviews as teams evaluate their football IQ.

___

Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado's Travis Hunter (12) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against Oklahoma State at Folsom Field on Nov. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Trumpeter Felice Carella is silhouetted as he plays the song Ave Maria for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Feb. 14, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

