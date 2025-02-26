NFL combine workouts kick off Thursday and here's how to watch Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and more

The NFL scouting combine has kicked off this week.
The league invited 329 college football standouts to be evaluated, starting on Thursday when defensive linemen and linebackers are on the clock at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Unlike many years, there is no clear-cut top pick for the three-day draft that begins April 24 in Green Bay.
The Tennessee Titans currently have the No. 1 selection, which they could use to take a potential star or trade to acquire additional assets.
How can I watch?
The NFL Network will start live TV and streaming coverage at 3 p.m. EST Thursday before wrapping up on Sunday.
Who are the big names?
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is an intriguing prospect because teams are trying to determine if the Colorado star is an NFL cornerback, receiver or both.
Penn State rusher Abdul Carter believes he should be drafted No. 1 overall and will get a chance to make his case.
The top quarterbacks to watch are Cam Ward of Miami and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, son of Buffaloes coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, a 5-foot-9 dynamo, is expected to be the first running back off the board in two months.
Will Johnson, whose final season at Michigan was cut short by injury, has a shot to improve his chances of being a top-10 pick with a fast 40-yard dash on the turf in Indy.
What happens at the combine?
Prospects have their speed, strength and agility measured and meet with NFL franchises for interviews as teams evaluate their football IQ.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
State of Georgia contingent for the NFL scouting combine is 41 deep
A total of 329 players were invited to perform physical and mental tests in front of NFL coaches, general managers and scouts with the goal of improving their draft status.
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.