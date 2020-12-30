NFL cites outside influences for recent positive tests

“We're doing calls with the teams headed or potentially headed to the playoffs,” he said. “To share what we have learned over five months and how we can double down as we enter the playoffs. We had a call last night looking at planning for the offseason” for such items as cadence of testing and contact tracing.

Dawn Aponte, the league's chief administrative officer for football operations, stressed that the “protocols will not change as we head into the postseason.”

“We also issued a memo that covered post-elimination protocols," she said. "They apply for seven days following (a team's) elimination, and include daily testing and other protocols that will remain in place. Following those seven days, the testing would be handed over to the club for how they would like to conduct that.”

The NFL has played all 240 games scheduled through Week 16, although there have been several games moved to new dates because of COVID-19 issues.

