Nézet-Séguin to take 4 weeks off from conducting

The Met said Monday the 46-year-old had withdrawn from a run of Mozart's “Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)” scheduled from Jan. 8-28 and April 2-16 and will be replaced by Daniele Rustioni and James Gaffigan.

Nézet-Séguin led the Met premieres of Terence Blanchard's “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” in September and of Matthew Aucoin's “Eurydice” last week. He is to conduct the Met's first performances of Verdi's “Don Carlos” in French starting Feb. 28 and the world premiere of Kevin Puts' “The Hours” with soprano Renée Fleming and the Philadelphia Orchestra on March 18.