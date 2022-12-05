Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

Neymar was substituted in the 80th and said he felt fine.

“I didn't feel anything on the ankle,” he said. “I think I played well, but there is always room for improvement."

Danilo, who also injured his ankle in Brazil’s opener, joined Neymar in the starting lineup against South Korea. He played at left back, though, because Alex Sandro remained sidelined with a hip injury. The other left back, Alex Telles, was dropped from the squad because of a knee injury sustained in Brazil’s loss to Cameroon in its last group game. Central defender Éder Militão was playing at right back.

Gabriel Jesus also was dropped from the squad because of a knee injury.

