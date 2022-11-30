BreakingNews
Second child dies after 17th Street bridge shooting
ajc logo
X

Neymar continues ankle treatment in pool at the World Cup

National & World News
Updated 12 minutes ago
Brazil forward Neymar is undergoing ankle treatment in a swimming pool to try to recover in time to play again at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar was undergoing ankle treatment in a swimming pool Wednesday to try to recover in time to play again at the World Cup.

Neymar continued his physiotherapy in a pool at the team's hotel along with left back Alex Sandro, who has an injured hip. They were jogging and doing other exercises in the pool.

Both players, along with right back Danilo, aren't available for the team's final group match against Cameroon on Friday. Neymar and Danilo got hurt in the 2-0 win over Serbia last week. They missed the 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday. Alex Sandro injured his left hip against Switzerland.

Danilo was back with the rest of the group Wednesday, but he trained separately at the team's training center.

Brazil reached the round of 16 in advance with its win over Switzerland. A draw against Cameroon will be enough to give Brazil first place in Group G.

Brazil doctors haven't given a timetable on Neymar's recovery, or said if he would return.

The forward injured his back in the quarterfinal against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and missed the rest of the tournament. He also missed the 2019 Copa América because of another right ankle injury.

The five-time champions haven't won the World Cup in two decades.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Runoff for US Senate will cost Georgia taxpayers millions of dollars
1h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Bradley’s Buzz: The obstacles facing Brent Key at Georgia Tech
4h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Bradley’s Buzz: The obstacles facing Brent Key at Georgia Tech
4h ago

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta to further limit access to Sky Clubs amid crowding, long lines
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rick Bowmer

US officials say 2 more places will test sewage for polio
8m ago
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
11m ago
Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs
11m ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top