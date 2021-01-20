Next up: $730M Powerball prize after no Mega Millions winner

Maryland lottery spokeswoman Carole Gentry said Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing saw $260 million in sales, resulting in 36% of all possible number combinations being covered.

The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $716.3 million and $546 million for Powerball.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.