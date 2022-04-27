Next release of 2020 census data postponed until next year

Last year, the Census Bureau released state population counts used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets, as well as redistricting data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts. But both data sets from the 2020 census don't provide detailed information about households, ages or families.

For instance, when it came to age, the redistricting data only had numbers about the population grouped into 18 years and older or younger than 18, without age breakdowns provided in the detailed data.

The privacy method is being used for the first time by the bureau in the 2020 census. Differential privacy adds intentional errors to data to obscure the identity of any given participant. It is most noticeable at the smallest geographies, such as census blocks.

Bureau officials say it’s necessary to protect privacy in a time of increasingly sophisticated data mining, as technological innovations magnify the threat of people being “re-identified” through the use of powerful computers to match census information with other public databases.

The Census Bureau released sample data last month that included the application of the method to the detailed data, and it's still gathering feedback from people who use the data.

“These data are so important that we need to give the Census Bureau time to make them right,” Guthrie said. “They are building the plane while they are flying it. They haven’t done this before. Nobody has done this before.”

