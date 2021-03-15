Next play: Brees joins NBC Sports after retiring from NFL

The quarterback great joined NBC Sports on Monday, a day after announcing his retirement from the NFL. He will serve as an analyst for Notre Dame games as well as work from the studio during “Football Night in America” on Sunday nights.

“I’m excited about that journey. I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it’s been such an important part of my life," Brees said during an appearance on the “Today” show. "And I continue to be able to talk about it and show a passion for it and bring my kids along for the ride there, as well, and let them be part of some of those special moments.”