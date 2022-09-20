ajc logo
Next Miss Universe pageant to be broadcast from New Orleans

FILE - Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, right, crowns India's Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel. New Orleans will be the site of the 71st Miss Universe contest, bringing together nearly 90 women contestants from around the world in January 2023, the Miss Universe Organization said. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

National & World News
Updated 6 minutes ago
The Miss Universe Organization says New Orleans will be the site of its 71st contest, drawing nearly 90 women contestants from around the world in January

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans will be the site of the 71st Miss Universe contest, bringing together nearly 90 women contestants from around the world in January, the Miss Universe Organization said.

“The City of New Orleans and the Miss Universe Organization share common values of celebrating inclusion, culture and the empowerment of women,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday.

She noted in a news release that former contestants and winners have gone on to become surgeons, diplomats, politicians and business leaders, adding “they all champion social causes that are important to them."

The competition will be aired on Jan. 14, 2023 — a Saturday — at the city's convention center, according to the statement. The live broadcast will culminate with the 70th Miss Universe — Bollywood actress Harnaaz Sandhu of India — crowning the winner.

“There is no place like New Orleans. This vibrant city has been at the top of our list to host for quite some time due to its rich cultural history, as well as its unique arts, entertainment, and culinary scene,” said Paula Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization.

Last year's pageant in Eilat, Israel, was held in the middle of the night to accommodate the U.S. primetime TV schedule.

To follow AP coverage of beauty pageants, go to https://apnews.com/hub/beauty-pageants.

