Newton leads five players in double figures in No. 6 UConn's 107-67 rout of Stonehill College

Tristen Newton scored 22 points Saturday to lead No. 6 UConn to a 107-67 rout of Stonehill College

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAT EATON-ROBB – Associated Press
42 minutes ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 22 points Saturday to lead No. 6 UConn to a 107-67 rout of Stonehill College.

Freshman Stephon Castle had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the defending national champions, who have won 19 consecutive nonconference games, which includes last season’s run through the NCAA Tournament.

Donovan Clingan added 16 points in 17 minutes; Alex Karaban scored 15 points; and Cam Spencer added 12 for the Huskies (2-0).

Jackson Benigni had 22 points to lead Stonehill (1-2), which is in its second year of Division I basketball.

Clingan, on a minutes restriction while recovering from a foot injury in the preseason, opened the scoring with a layup. He had six points in UConn’s opening 12-0 run, which forced the Skyhawks into a zone.

It didn’t help.

Newton hit his first three 3-point attempts and had 14 points by halftime. UConn led 52-30 at the break.

The Huskies opened the second half with a 26-4 run in just over seven minutes and cruised from there.

UConn outscored Stonehill 56-26 in the paint and outrebounded the Skyhawks 42-26.

BIG PICTURE

Stonehill: The Skyhawks were coming off a 57-44 victory over Army on Thursday night. They play No. 16 Kentucky next week. The program, still in its transition from Division II, won’t be eligible for the NEC Tournament until next season and can't play in the NCAA Tournament 2026-27.

UConn: The Huskies non-conference schedule gets much tougher with games against Indiana and either Louisville or No. 18 Texas later this month. They play in December at No. 1 Kansas and against No. 11 Gonzaga and No. 19 North Carolina.

UP NEXT:

Stonehill: Travels to Philadelphia to take on Saint Joseph's on Tuesday night.

UConn: The Huskies host Mississippi Valley State in Hartford on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Killer Mike discusses his three Grammy nominations for latest album ‘Michael’21h ago

Fire at Atlanta apartment complex forces hundreds to evacuate, displaces 28
12m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting
5m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
14h ago
The Latest
Gaza's main hospital goes dark as Israel battles Hamas outside, causing patients to die
5m ago
Jim Biden's last name has helped open doors. It also has made him a target of House...
11m ago
Sen. Manchin is the last in a line of formidable West Virginia Democrats who promoted...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top