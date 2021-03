Newsom reflects on California history of anti-Asian bigotry

“We have to be vigilant, this is something that's been with us for 150 years in this state and the country," Newsom said.

Newsom’s emotional remarks came with no new policy initiatives.

Asian American and Pacific Islanders groups have been calling on him to take several concrete steps to combat anti-Asian bigotry, including by appointing an AAPI attorney general. State Assemblyman Rob Bonta, who is of Filipino descent, is among the contenders to replace Xavier Becerra, who was confirmed Thursday as the U.S. health secretary.

Newsom declined to say Friday who he will name to the job.

Assemblyman David Chiu, who represents San Francisco, said the California Department of Justice should begin tracking hate incidents as well as hate crimes “whether it be vandalism or the racial epithets or discrimination that we see in retail environments, or bullying that we see in the schoolyard.”

Asian-American parents and business owners are fearful of their children or places of work being targeted, and many community members are afraid to go out in public, said Cynthia Choi, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, one of the groups that launched Stop AAPI Hate.

“We have schools reopening where parents are fearful that their children will be bullied and encounter racism. We have private businesses that are fearful that if they are Asian owned and have primarily Asian employees will they be targeted," she said.

Newsom said he still keeps a stack of hate mail he got when he named Heather Fong, who is Chinese, as chief of the San Francisco Police Department in 2004. Some of the opposition to Fong's appointment came from within the department, he said.

“That wasn't that many years ago. We've got a lot of work to do," he said.

Chinese for Affirmative Action Co-Executive director Cynthia Choi speaks during a news conference with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, back, and other Bay Area Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders amid the rise in racist attacks across the country in San Francisco, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Dai Sugano Credit: Dai Sugano

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, greets people at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco's Chinatown after his news conference with Bay Area Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders amid the rise in racist attacks across the country, Friday, March 19, 2021. Newsom says he is infuriated by the bigotry and violence sparking fear in Asian communities and that it is incumbent on everyone to fight it. The Democratic governor spoke Friday at the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Dai Sugano Credit: Dai Sugano

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference with Bay Area Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders amid the rise in racist attacks across the country, in San Francisco, Calif., Friday, March 19, 2021. Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor, said he was proud to grow up in a city and state known for its diversity. More than 6.2 million people of Asian descent live in California. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Dai Sugano Credit: Dai Sugano