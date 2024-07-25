Newsom issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday for the removal of homeless encampments in his state.

Newsom’s order would direct state agencies on how to remove the thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, clutter shopping center parking lots and fill city parks. The order makes clear that the decision to remove the encampments remains in the hands of local authorities.

The guidance comes after a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this summer allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces. The case was the most significant on the issue to come before the high court in decades and comes as cities across the country have wrestled with the politically complicated issue of how to deal with a rising number of people without a permanent place to live and public frustration over related health and safety issues.