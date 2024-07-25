Nation & World News

Newsom issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order for the removal of homeless encampments in his state
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets people, July 8, 2024, near the Common Man Roadside Market and Deli, in Hooksett, N.H. Newsom issued an executive order Thursday, July 25, for the removal of homeless encampments in his state. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets people, July 8, 2024, near the Common Man Roadside Market and Deli, in Hooksett, N.H. Newsom issued an executive order Thursday, July 25, for the removal of homeless encampments in his state. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By TRÂN NGUYỄN – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday for the removal of homeless encampments in his state.

Newsom’s order would direct state agencies on how to remove the thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, clutter shopping center parking lots and fill city parks. The order makes clear that the decision to remove the encampments remains in the hands of local authorities.

The guidance comes after a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this summer allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces. The case was the most significant on the issue to come before the high court in decades and comes as cities across the country have wrestled with the politically complicated issue of how to deal with a rising number of people without a permanent place to live and public frustration over related health and safety issues.

"We must act with urgency to address dangerous encampments,” Newsom said in a statement.

While Newsom cannot order local authorities to act, his administration can apply pressure by withholding money for counties and cities.

Newsom has made homelessness a signature issue as California governor. He pushed and campaigned for a ballot measure earlier this year to allow the state to borrow nearly $6.4 billion to build 4,350 housing units.

The order comes as Republicans have stepped up their criticisms of California and its homelessness crisis as Vice President Kamala Harris — a former California district attorney, attorney general and senator — launches her presidential campaign. Harris entered the race over the weekend after President Joe Biden’s announced that he would not seek reelection.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

New Mexico Democrats mostly rebuff calls from Democratic governor to address high crime...

Credit: AP

In Washington state, Inslee's final months aimed at staving off repeal of landmark...

Credit: AP

With GOP convention over, Milwaukee weighs the benefits of hosting political rivals

Credit: Miguel Martinez

`I’m looking at being evicted’ because of Fulton housing failures
The Latest

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

New reality TV show "Playground" puts dance studio dramas center stage
6m ago
Uvalde, Texas, school officer pleads not guilty to charges of failing to protect kids...
11m ago
Data shows hurricanes and earthquakes grab headlines but inland counties top disaster...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Huge Olympic news announcement has Atlanta written all over it
Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards