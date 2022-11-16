News conference set in slaying of 4 Idaho college students

Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho, were friends since childhood. Goncalves was described by family members as an outspoken middle child.

Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona, worked as a server for several years along with Mongan at the Mad Greek, a downtown restaurant.

Ethan Chapin, 20, was a triplet born in 2002 to Stacy and Jim Chapin of Conway, Washington. All three siblings enrolled at the University of Idaho.

“Ethan ... was a kind, loyal, loving son, brother, cousin, and friend,” Stacy Chapin said via email. “Words cannot express the heartache and devastation our family is experiencing.”

The victims were all members of sororities or fraternities. Kernodle and Chapin were dating.

There have been no arrests in the case. Moscow police have not said whether investigators have identified a suspect or suspects, but said in a statement that the killings were “an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large.”

Police also said evidence from the scene indicates there is no broader risk, but they have not provided further information or said why they believe the victims were targeted.

Autopsies scheduled for Wednesday could provide more information.

Kernodle’s sister, Jazzmin Kernodle, said via text message that her family was confused and anxiously awaiting updates.

The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings.

“To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred and sealed your fate,” the family said in a tweeted statement. “Justice will be served.”

Moscow is a town of about 25,000 in the Idaho Panhandle, about 80 miles south of Spokane, Washington.

News of the slayings prompted many of the 11,000 students to leave the Idaho campus early for Thanksgiving break.

Eight miles to the west in the college town of Pullman, Washington, officials expressed confidence Wednesday that there was no danger to residents there.

“If there was any threat to the public, we would be joining Moscow PD in releasing information warning of that threat,” said Gary Jenkins, the Washington State University police chief.

Geranios reported from Spokane, Washington.

