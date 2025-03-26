Newly signed Russell Wilson says he expects to be the Giants' starting QB this upcoming season

Russell Wilson joined the New York Giants with every intention of being under center when the regular season begins.

The 36-year-old quarterback signed his one-year contract with the Giants on Wednesday, a day after agreeing to terms on the deal with what is his third team in as many years and fourth in five years.

A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it's worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce financial terms.