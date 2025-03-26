Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Newly signed Russell Wilson says he expects to be the Giants' starting QB this upcoming season

Russell Wilson joined the New York Giants with every intention of being under center when the regular season begins
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) calls out at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) calls out at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Russell Wilson joined the New York Giants with every intention of being under center when the regular season begins.

The 36-year-old quarterback signed his one-year contract with the Giants on Wednesday, a day after agreeing to terms on the deal with what is his third team in as many years and fourth in five years.

A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it's worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce financial terms.

During an introductory Zoom call with reporters, Wilson said he expects to be the Giants' starting quarterback and looks forward to being able to lead the team. He added he thinks the Giants are looking for a leader “in every way.”

Wilson joins a quarterback room that includes veteran Jameis Winston, who signed a two-year contract last week, and Tommy DeVito, an exclusive rights free agent who was re-signed on March 8. New York also has the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft next month and could still target a quarterback.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, helped lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs last year and threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdown passes, five interceptions and a 96.5 passer rating. But the Steelers lost five in a row at the end of the season after starting 6-1 with him.

He spent two disappointing seasons in Denver following 10 years in Seattle, which he helped win a Super Bowl in February 2014 at MetLife Stadium — Wilson's new home stadium.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson talks to reporters following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

Credit: AP

Russell Wilson is heading to the New York Giants, AP source says

Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston agree to 2-year, $8 million deal, AP source says

New Falcons edge rusher Leonard Floyd says 'the more the merrier' if more help comes in NFL draft

The Latest

As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Homeland Security Secretary visits El Salvador prison where deported Venezuelans are held

11m ago

NATO clarifies comments that four missing US soldiers had died during training in Lithuania

12m ago

The White House says nothing classified was shared on Signal. Democrats say that strains credulity

13m ago

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.