Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz sweeps close to Mexico's southwest Pacific coast

Updated 58 minutes ago
Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz is sweeping along Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast, threatening heavy rain for several southern states

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz swept along Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast late Friday, threatening heavy rain for several southern states.

The storm was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kmh), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Beatriz was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kmh) and forecast to generally keep to that course and slow down through Saturday night.

Beatriz’s center was expected to move very near or onto parts of the coast in the coming hours before beginning to weaken while heading away back over open waters Sunday and Monday.

The storm could dump three to five inches of rain, with up to eight inches in some locations, from Guerrero state north to Sinaloa state, forecasters said.

A hurricane warning was in effect from north of Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Adrian continued to move deeper into the Pacific. The storm's maximum sustained winds had weakened to 90 mph (150 kph) late and its center about 405 miles (650 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph) and did not pose a threat to land.

