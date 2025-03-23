Nation & World News
Newly elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry celebrated on return home to Zimbabwe

Newly elected International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry has arrived in her home country of Zimbabwe to a hero’s welcome as her victory is celebrated as a national milestone
Newly elected International Olympic Committee IOC President Kirsty Coventry, second from right, is welcomed by officials at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Ufumeli)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Newly elected International Olympic Committee IOC President Kirsty Coventry, second from right, is welcomed by officials at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Ufumeli)
By FARAI MUTSAKA – Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Newly elected International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry arrived Sunday in her home country of Zimbabwe to a hero's welcome as her victory is celebrated as a national milestone.

The southern African country has faced years of isolation and sanctions by the United States and other Western nations.

The 41-year-old Coventry, who is also Zimbabwe's sports minister, was the only female candidate in the IOC presidency race and became the first woman and first African to be elected head of the global Olympic movement.

She beat six other candidates in the vote in Greece on Thursday, including the head of world track and field, the head of international cycling and a member of Jordan's royal family.

“It’s not just my success, it is our success. We broke down barriers,” Coventry said in Zimbabwe.

Dancers in animal fur kilts and head gear made from bird feathers stomped the ground as part of a traditional African folklore dance to the sound of trumpets and drums to welcome Coventry home as she arrived at an airport in the capital, Harare. Dozens of others, including female cricketers, young karatekas and children in school uniform cheered loudly.

“Men have dominated sport for so long, I am thrilled that one of our own is now at the very top where she can tackle the issues affecting women in sports,” said Abigail Madera, a female boxing referee.

“This is not just a personal victory, it will put Zimbabwe on the global stage,” said Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at the welcoming ceremony at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Coventry is an ex-Zimbabwe swimmer and was the back-to-back Olympic champion in the 200 meters backstroke at the 2004 and 2006 Games. She retired from swimming after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 with seven Olympic medals and is the most decorated Olympian from Africa.

Coventry was widely praised in her country as a source of pride and a unifying figure during her swimming career.

Her decision to take the job of sports minister in 2018 has been scrutinized, though, given the Zimbabwean government has long been questioned over its human rights record and is regularly accused of clamping down on political opposition.

Critics in 2020 also accused Coventry of benefitting from political patronage after accepting a government lease on a farm that was seized during the country’s often violent land reforms that evicted about 4,000 white farmers for tens of thousands of Blacks more than two decades ago.

Many of those critics have welcomed her election and posted congratulatory messages.

Coventry has said she will resign from her Zimbabwe minister's job to move to the Olympic home city of Lausanne in Switzerland. Her eight-year term in charge of the IOC begins in June.

Pressing issues at the Olympic body include athletes' benefits, Russia's future after its suspension over the war in Ukraine, gender eligibility, and how to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump with Los Angeles set to host the next Summer Olympics in 2028.

Newly elected International Olympic Committee IOC President Kirsty Coventry welcomed by officials at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Ufumeli)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Newly elected International Olympic Committee IOC President Kirsty Coventry speaks at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Ufumeli)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kirsty Coventry listens a question during a press conference after she was elected as the new IOC President at the International Olympic Committee 144th session in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry smiles after receiving her gold medal after the women's 200-meter backstroke final during the swimming competitions in the National Aquatics Center at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

Credit: AP

Texas head coach Rodney Terry speaks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Tennessee in the quarterfinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

