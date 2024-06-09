Nation & World News

Newly chosen Haitian prime minister discharged from a hospital after spending a night in treatment

Haiti’s newly selected Prime Minister Garry Conille was discharged from a hospital after spending a night in treatment for an undisclosed condition
New Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille, left, speaks to the president of the council Edgard Leblanc Fils during his swearing-in ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)






PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's newly selected Prime Minister Garry Conille was discharged from a hospital Sunday after spending a night in treatment for an undisclosed condition.

In a video published on YouTube, Conille said he felt well and was “ready” to continue to help steer the country out of its current security crisis by forming a government that will also prioritize issues like health care.

In his video, Conille said: “The whole time I was at the hospital, I was thinking of something: People that need to go to the general hospital can’t get there (due to widespread violence). People who need health care can’t afford it."

Conille arrived in Haiti on June 1 after a transitional council selected him as the nation’s new prime minister. He had been working outside the country as UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The new prime minister has an arduous task ahead of him, having to quell rampant gang violence while helping lift Haiti out of deep poverty, with inflation reaching a record 29%, according to the latest data available.

In recent years, gangs that control at least 80% of Port-au-Prince have forced more than 360,000 people from their homes, and they control key routes from the capital to Haiti’s northern and southern regions, often paralyzing the transportation of critical goods.

Conille’s predecessor, Ariel Henry, was forced to resign in April, following a coordinated attack by gangs who seized police stations, raided prisons and took over the nation’s main international airport while Henry was on an official trip to Kenya.

The Haitian government is now awaiting the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from Kenya and other countries.

A person close to Conille, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, told The Associated Press on Saturday night that he was with the prime minister when he noticed Conille, who he said is asthmatic and sometimes uses an inhaler, appeared to have trouble breathing. The person said he called high-ranking officials and told them Conille needed to be taken to the hospital.

Conille appeared to be in good spirits in the video released Sunday, where he sported a purple shirt and spoke against a background of trees and bushes.

“I hope that by early next week we can have a government in place,” he said. “I am doing everything we can so we can get out of this crisis.”

Garry Conille, center, leaves his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

