Newgarden: Indianapolis 500 accelerates drive toward sustainability

We’ll also turn laps with tires featuring a new synthetic rubber partially composed of recycled plastic materials. Firestone, IndyCar's official tire manufacturer since 2000, continues to set the bar high in terms of product quality and commitment to a renewable future. All of IndyCar's street-course races this year have utilized a recently introduced tire partially infused with rubber made from guayule, a shrub-like plant harvested in the Southwest that is helping to lower IndyCar's carbon footprint.

The “Racing Capital of the World” is doing its part, too, showing venues across the globe what’s possible with a commitment to ingenuity and partnerships that give back. A key focus at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is reducing waste through both facility-wide recycling and targeted food recovery. This year, a local nonprofit that helps homeless and justice-involved citizens transition into the workforce is sorting and prepping our waste materials. In addition, unused food from suites and concessions is being collected and donated to local food banks.

All the examples listed above are some of our most visible steps toward a more renewable and eco-friendly sport. But they are far from our only efforts in this vital space. IndyCar and IMS recently released a joint sustainability report, providing a comprehensive and detailed look at what is the most environmentally friendly and ambitious platform in motorsports.

As a driver, I think about the role my competitors and I play in setting an example for our fans and leaving a positive impact in the communities in which we race. Starting with the venue and race that serves as home base for our sport, I’m glad IndyCar is leading the charge across the motorsports landscape when it comes to sustainability. And as a father, I’m glad my sport feels a sense of commitment and responsibility to the next generation.

IndyCar is racing toward a more renewable future and fueling change across an entire sport. And this year’s Indy 500 will shift this vital effort into an even higher and more impactful gear. I’m excited to see the green flag wave on these initiatives and many more to come.

Josef Newgarden is a two-time IndyCar Series champion who drives for Team Penske.

