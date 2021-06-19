Newgarden earns pole for IndyCar race at Road America

Power seemed in control of the first race until his car wouldn’t restart after a red flag. Newgarden was edged by Pato O’Ward in the second race.

Newgarden will lead an intriguing field that includes current points leader O’Ward, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR driver Cody Ware and former Formula One teammates Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. This represents the IndyCar debut for both Magnussen and Ware.

Magnussen is a replacement for Felix Rosenqvist, who won at Road America last year but was injured in a crash last week at Detroit. Magnussen and Grosjean drove for Haas on the Formula One circuit in 2020 before both lost their rides at the end of the year.

Magnussen isn’t the only substitute in the field. Oliver Askew is filling in for Rinus VeeKay, who broke his clavicle in a cycling accident Monday.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this June 23, 2019, file photo, Alexander Rossi (27) exits turn 5 during the IndyCar Rev Group Grand Prix auto race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Rossi won the race. Rossi tries not dwell on the bad days, and there have been plenty of those. He races Sunday at Road America in Wisconsin, site of his last victory two years ago. He went winless all last year and this season has led just two laps and is 14th in the standings. (Gary C. Klein/The Sheboygan Press via AP, File) Credit: GARY C. KLEIN Credit: GARY C. KLEIN