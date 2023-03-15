X

Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARGARET STAFFORD, Associated Press
4 hours ago
Authorities say the mother and grandfather of a newborn found dead in a ditch in Iowa have been charged with first-degree murder

The mother and grandfather of a newborn found dead in a ditch in Iowa have been charged with first-degree murder, and court documents say they told investigators the baby was still alive when they put him in a trash bag and abandoned him.

Megan K. Staude, 25, of Norfolk, told police the child was born at home on Feb. 24, according to a police affidavit. She told authorities that she put him in a box and didn’t provide any care for two days before she and her father Rodney A. Staude, 64, put him in the bag.

Rodney Staude also confessed and said he helped his daughter dispose of the bag in a ditch near Norwalk, according to the documents.

Both the Staudes initially told police the baby died on the way to the hospital after it was born, authorities said. Megan Staude said she buried him in a cemetery in Cumming, Iowa, but authorities found no evidence of a fresh grave at the cemetery.

Law enforcement officers received a tip from Megan Staude's co-workers on March 8, leading to the discovery of the body. On March 13, a witness showed authorities a text conversation with Megan Staude, in which the witness asked her, “Was the baby alive when you left him?” and she replied, “A little,” the complaint says.

"It's just a tragic set of circumstances on a number of levels," Norwalk Police Chief Greg Staples told The Des Moines Register. "That baby didn't have the choice to decide his own fate and now there's people in jail because of it."

The results of an autopsy are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Rodney and Megan Staude are each being held in the Warren County jail on $1 million bond.

Authorities told the Register they don't know who the child's father is.

Iowa has a law that allows someone to leave an infant up to 3 months old at a hospital or health care facility without facing legal action.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury; jurors hear 3rd leaked Trump call 9h ago

Credit: AP

5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
3h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DeKalb paramedic arrested, accused of raping woman who fell asleep in car
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Family waits, and waits, for opportunity to bury loved one
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Family waits, and waits, for opportunity to bury loved one
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officials: Fire intentionally set at 2nd Target store in Buckhead this year
4h ago
The Latest
Ling Ma's 'Bliss Montage' wins $20,000 Story Prize
6m ago
Storms end Southern California water restrictions for 7M
8m ago
Blinken says Ethiopia must do more on Tigray peace deal
13m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
11h ago
Emory: New science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs
1h ago
Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top