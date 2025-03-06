New Zealand's top diplomat in London loses his job over remarks about Trump

Churchill's speech rebuked Britain's signing of the Munich Agreement with Adolf Hitler, allowing Germany to annex part of Czechoslovakia. Goff quoted Churchill as saying to Chamberlain, “You had the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor, yet you will have war.”

Goff then asked Valtonen: “President Trump has restored the bust of Churchill to the Oval Office. But do you think he really understands history?”

As the audience chuckled at the New Zealand envoy's question, Valtonen said she would “limit myself” to saying that Churchill “has made very timeless remarks,” according to video of the event published by Chatham House.

Valtonen's speech on Tuesday was billed as covering Finland’s approach to European security at an event entitled ‘Keeping the peace on NATO’s longest border with Russia.’

In response to questions from reporters, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said that Goff’s remarks were “disappointing” and made the envoy’s position “untenable.”

“When you are in that position you represent the government and the policies of the day," Peters said. “You’re not able to free think, you are the face of New Zealand.”

Officials would “work through” with Goff the “upcoming leadership transition” at New Zealand's mission in London, said Peters.

Goff has been New Zealand’s envoy to the U.K. since January 2023. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials were “in discussion with High Commissioner Goff about his return to New Zealand," according to a statement from New Zealand's foreign minister.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark — who was Goff's boss during his time as a lawmaker — denounced his sacking in a post on X, where she wrote the episode was “a very thin excuse” for removing a “highly respected” former foreign minister from his diplomatic role.