Nation & World News
New Zealand's leaders formally apologize to survivors of abuse in state and church care

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made a “formal and unreserved” apology in Parliament for the widespread abuse, torture and neglect of hundreds of thousands of children and vulnerable adults in care
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon makes a "formal and unreserved" apology in Parliament for the widespread abuse, torture and neglect of hundreds of thousands of children and vulnerable adults in care, in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Robert Kitchin/Stuff via AP)

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon makes a "formal and unreserved" apology in Parliament for the widespread abuse, torture and neglect of hundreds of thousands of children and vulnerable adults in care, in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Robert Kitchin/Stuff via AP) (AP)
By CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made a “formal and unreserved” apology in Parliament on Tuesday for the widespread abuse, torture and neglect of hundreds of thousands of children and vulnerable adults in care, many of them Indigenous.

“It was horrific. It was heartbreaking. It was wrong. And it should never have happened,” Luxon said, as he spoke to lawmakers and a public gallery packed with survivors of the abuse.

An estimated 200,000 people in state, foster and faith-based care suffered "unimaginable" abuse over a period of seven decades, a blistering report released in July said at the end of the largest inquiry ever undertaken in New Zealand.

“For many of you it changed the course of your life, and for that, the government must take responsibility,” Luxon said.

“Words do matter and I say these words with sincerity: I have read your stories, and I believe you,” he added. The Prime Minister was apologizing on behalf of previous governments too, he said.

The results were a "national disgrace," the inquiry's report said, after a six-year investigation believed to be the widest-ranging of comparable probes worldwide. Of 650,000 children and vulnerable adults in state, foster, and church care between 1950 and 2019 — in a country that today has a population of 5 million — nearly a third endured physical, sexual, verbal or psychological abuse. Many more were exploited or neglected.

They were disproportionately Maori, New Zealand's Indigenous people.

In response to the findings, New Zealand's government agreed for the first time that historical treatment of some children in a notorious state-run hospital amounted to torture, and pledged an apology to all those abused in state, foster and religious care since 1950.

Luxon's government was decried by some survivors and advocates earlier Tuesday ahead of the apology for not yet having divulged plans for the financial compensation of those abused.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon gestures to the public gallery as he makes a "formal and unreserved" apology in Parliament for the widespread abuse, torture and neglect of hundreds of thousands of children and vulnerable adults in care, in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Robert Kitchin/Stuff via AP)

Gina, right, and Tanya Sammons hold a photo of their late sister Alva as they arrive at Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, ahead of the apology to the survivors of abuse in state, faith-based and foster care over a period of seven decades, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay )

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is shown on a screen as he makes a "formal and unreserved" apology in Parliament for the widespread abuse, torture and neglect of hundreds of thousands of children and vulnerable adults in care, in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Lawrence Smith/Stuff via AP )

Two men great each other with a hongi, a Maori greeting, as they arrive at Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, ahead of the apology to the survivors of abuse in state, faith-based and foster care over a period of seven decades, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay )

Ribbons are displayed on a wall at Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, ahead of the apology to the survivors of abuse in state, faith-based and foster care over a period of seven decades, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay )

Two women embrace as they arrive at Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, ahead of the apology to the survivors of abuse in state, faith-based and foster care over a period of seven decades, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay )

