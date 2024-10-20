Breaking: After defeating Texas, Georgia moves up three spots in the latest AP Top 25 ranking
New Zealand wins cricket's Women’s T20 World Cup for 1st time with 32-run victory over South Africa

New Zealand has won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time
New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Updated 23 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa by 32 runs on Sunday after a standout performance from Amelia Kerr with bat and ball.

South Africa's chase was held to 126-9 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in reply to New Zealand’s 158-5 in the final of the 18-day tournament.

The White Ferns added to their one-day title at the 2000 Cricket World Cup and became the first New Zealand team to win a T20 World Cup, with the men’s team – the Black Caps – yet to achieve this feat.

South Africa was also seeking to become a first-time T20 champion. It was a second successive heartbreak for South Africa, after it had lost the 2023 final on home soil to six-time champion Australia.

After South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss on Sunday and opted to bowl, Kerr top scored for New Zealand with a 38-ball 43. Brooke Halliday hit 38 runs in 28 deliveries and opener Suzie Bates scored 32 in 31. Nonkululeko Mlaba took 2-31 in four overs for South Africa.

South Africa made a strong start to its chase, reaching 51-1 in 6.5 overs but never really threatened afterward, reaching the halfway stage of its innings at 64-3.

Wolvaardt top scored for South Africa with a 27-ball 33.

Kerr took 3-24 in her four overs, including Wolvaardt's wicket.

Both teams fielded an unchanged side from their semifinal wins where South Africa stunned defending champions Australia in the first semi by eight wickets on Thursday, while New Zealand beat West Indies in the second semifinal by eight runs on Friday.

New Zealand had previously finished runners-up, losing to England in 2009 and Australia in 2010.

The White Ferns were on a losing 10-match run prior to this World Cup, but showed a brilliant turn of form to reach the final for the first time in 14 years, with only one league stage loss through the tournament.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand's Suzie Bates celebrates after taking the catch to get South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt out during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk, center, without a cap, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba, left, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Suzie Bates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand's Brooke Halliday bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk, center, without a cap, celebrates with teammate the wicket of New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine leaves the field after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk, left, appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand's Eden Carson celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, right, and teammate Eden Carson celebrate after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

