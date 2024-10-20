New Zealand wins cricket's Women’s T20 World Cup for 1st time with 32-run victory over South Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa by 32 runs on Sunday after a standout performance from Amelia Kerr with bat and ball.

South Africa's chase was held to 126-9 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in reply to New Zealand’s 158-5 in the final of the 18-day tournament.

The White Ferns added to their one-day title at the 2000 Cricket World Cup and became the first New Zealand team to win a T20 World Cup, with the men’s team – the Black Caps – yet to achieve this feat.