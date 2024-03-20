Nation & World News

New Zealand will ban disposable e-cigarettes in a bid to prevent minors from taking up the habit

New Zealand says it will ban disposable e-cigarettes, or vapes, and raise financial penalties for those who sell such products to minors
21 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand said Wednesday it will ban disposable e-cigarettes, or vapes, and raise financial penalties for those who sell such products to minors.

The move comes less than a month after the government repealed a unique law enacted by the previous left-leaning government to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.

New Zealand’s Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said Wednesday that e-cigarettes remain “a key smoking cessation device” and the new regulations will help prevent minors from taking up the habit.

“While vaping has contributed to a significant fall in our smoking rates, the rapid rise in youth vaping has been a real concern for parents, teachers and health professionals,” Costello said.

Under the new laws, retailers that sell vapes to children under 18 years of age will face fines of up 100,000 New Zealand dollars ($60,000), while individuals will be fined 1,000 New Zealand dollars ($600).

Other regulations introduced will prevent e-cigarettes from being sold with images that might appeal to young people or with enticing names.

