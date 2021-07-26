New Zealand to accept alleged Islamic State militant, 2 kids

Ardern said the safety and wellbeing of New Zealanders was the government's paramount concern. She said there had been extensive planning with the police and other agencies.

“I can assure people great care is being taken as to how the woman and her young children are returned to New Zealand and how they will be managed in a way that minimizes any risk for New Zealanders," Ardern said.

It was not clear whether the woman would face any charges in New Zealand.

Ardern said anybody suspected of being associated with a terrorist group should expect to be investigated under New Zealand laws, although the case remained a matter for the police.

New Zealand police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.