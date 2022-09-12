ajc logo
X

New Zealand removes most remaining COVID rules as cases wane

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a post Cabinet press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on Nov. 22, 2021. New Zealand removed most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, as the government signaled a return to normalcy for the first time since the pandemic began.(Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a post Cabinet press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on Nov. 22, 2021. New Zealand removed most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, as the government signaled a return to normalcy for the first time since the pandemic began.(Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP, File)

National & World News
By NICK PERRY, Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
New Zealand is removing most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions as the government signals a return to normalcy for the first time since the pandemic began

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand removed most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday as the government signaled a return to normalcy for the first time since the pandemic began.

People will no longer be required to wear masks in supermarkets, stores, busses or planes. The last remaining vaccine mandates — on health care workers — will end. And tourists will no longer need to be vaccinated in order to visit the country.

The government announced it was ditching its so-called COVID traffic light framework altogether and leaving in place just two main restrictions — that those who test positive for the virus isolate for seven days, and that people wear masks when visiting health care facilities like hospitals and aged-care homes.

The changes come as an omicron variant outbreak wanes and the Southern Hemisphere winter ends. Case numbers in New Zealand are at the lowest point since February.

“The changes we’ve made today are significant. They mark a milestone in our response,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. “This is a time when finally — rather than feeling COVID dictates what happens to us, our lives, and our futures — we take control back.”

She said the changes will help drive business activity, which is vital to the nation's economic recovery.

“This will be the first summer in three years when there won't be the question of: What if?” Ardern said.

The end to government restrictions won't stop individual workplaces or stores imposing their own rules, although most people expect mask use to plummet as soon as the government restrictions end just before midnight Monday.

The moves were welcomed by business leaders.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said it was encouraging to see the government trusting individual businesses again.

“No two sites are the same and each business can decide what works for their own environment when it comes to minimizing the spread of COVID-19," he said.

New Zealand enjoyed initial success in fighting the pandemic, managing to eliminate the virus entirely after closing its borders and carefully contact-tracing cases. But its approach changed as more transmissible variants proved impossible to stamp out.

As late as March, the country of 5 million had reported only 65 virus deaths. Since an omicron wave took hold, that number has risen to nearly 2,000. But that still remains low when compared with the death rates in many other countries.

Editors' Picks
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event7h ago
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
5h ago
Ikuko Thurman, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his wife in Clayton County on Friday evening. Lovejoy police need help locating him. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Credit: Lovejoy

Lovejoy police seek help locating man who allegedly shot, killed wife
18h ago
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
7h ago
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
7h ago
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on July 26, 2022. A six-member jury with several alternates in Connecticut will begin hearing evidence, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, on how much Jones should pay the families, since he already has been found liable for damages to them. The trial is expected to last about four weeks. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Credit: Briana Sanchez

Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case
2h ago
The Latest
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the Beehive in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Credit: Mark Mitchell

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen's death
15m ago
Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier
21m ago
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's nuclear power plant shutdown cuts risks
24m ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
13h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
20h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top