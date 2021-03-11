New Zealand pushes to end global tariffs on virus supplies

New Zealand last year removed tariffs from such virus supplies. Vitalis said APEC can act more nimbly than other groups like the World Trade Organization.

“No international organization at the moment has agreed on a set of medical products,” Vitalis said. “You'd think that it was pretty obvious that face masks and syringes would be a vital part of it.”

As well as ending tariffs, Vitalis is also hoping that forum countries will agree on ways to make it easier to transport vaccines and medical supplies across borders, for example by removing export restrictions and simplifying customs procedures.

“The response needs to be urgent,” Vitalis said.

The push builds on a more generalized agreement the 21 nations made at last year's forum in Malaysia. It comes ahead of the final first-round meetings of senior officials on Thursday and Friday.

Similar to Malaysia, New Zealand is hosting APEC meetings online rather than in person due to the pandemic. The months of forum meetings will conclude with a leaders' meeting and declaration in November.

Vitalis said members are also working on ways to improve food security during the pandemic.

He said the forum is waiting to see exactly how the incoming U.S. administration will engage with it.

“We are hopeful, though, that on some of the key things that New Zealanders care about, that we will find common ground,” he said, citing issues like climate change.