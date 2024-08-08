New Zealand leader defends the removal of Māori phrases from an official invitation

“In my dealings with Australians, it always pays to be incredibly simple and clear and use English," Luxon said, referring to the invitation sent to Tony Burke.

Australians offered a new focus after accusations of bullying, racism and insults increased in New Zealand’s Parliament in recent weeks, with lawmakers in tears and the prime minister urging “all political leaders to watch their rhetoric.”

On Wednesday, Luxon was asked by opposition leader Chris Hipkins about a series of inflammatory remarks he said lawmakers had recently made.

Among them was the report that New Zealand’s arts, culture and heritage minister, Paul Goldsmith — who signed off on the new year invitation — had directed officials to remove some Māori phrases from the materials, according to documents divulged by 1News.

They included “tēnā koe” — a formal way to say hello, learned by New Zealand children in their first year of elementary school — and “Aotearoa,” a commonplace Māori name for New Zealand.

“I just didn’t think it needed a lot of te reo in it,” Goldsmith told 1News, using a phrase meaning the Māori language, an official one of New Zealand. The language was once close to dying out, but activists provoked a revival over several decades, and common Māori words or phrases are now in everyday use among all New Zealanders.

The same movement prompted a revival of Matariki, the Māori lunar new year, which was established as a nationwide public holiday in 2020.

Since assuming office after the 2023 election, Luxon’s coalition government has prompted fraught public debates about race. One was over a return to English names for government agencies, many of which had assumed Māori titles in recent years.

Another was over ending initiatives that offer priority to Māori, who lag behind other New Zealanders in most health, economic and justice statistics.

Protestors gathered outside Parliament in the capital, Wellington, this week to oppose the government’s plans to remove recognition of a child’s Māori heritage from the law governing the child protection system.

“We value te reo in this government,” Luxon said Wednesday,

