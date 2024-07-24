New Zealand finds that state and religious institutions failed to prevent or stop decades of abuse

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s wide-ranging independent inquiry into the abuse of children and vulnerable adults in care over the span of five decades released a blistering final report Wednesday that the country’s state agencies and churches failed to prevent, stop or admit the abuse of those they were supposed to look after — even when they knew about it.

The scale of the abuse was “unimaginable,” and scrutiny of state and faith-run institutions lax and predators rarely faced repercussions, the report said.

In response, New Zealand's government agreed for the first time that historical treatment of some children in a notorious state-run hospital amounted to torture and pledged an apology to all those abused in state, foster and religious care since 1950. But Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was too soon to divulge how much the government expected to pay in compensation — a bill the inquiry said would run to the billions of dollars — or to promise that officials involved in denying and covering up the abuse would lose their jobs.