New York's lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules

Cohen rejected those arguments.

“The narrative that the attorney general’s investigation into these undeniably serious matters was nothing more than a politically motivated — and unconstitutional — witch hunt is simply not supported by the record," he wrote, noting that the probe was sparked by reports of misconduct and “uncovered additional evidence.”

James applauded the decision, saying it confirms the suit's “legitimacy and viability.”

"Our fight for transparency and accountability will continue,” she said in a statement.

NRA lawyer William A. Brewer III said the group was disappointed but would keep fighting the case and still believes it was unfairly targeted.

“The NRA believes the NYAG's pursuit was fueled by her opposition to the association and its First Amendment activities in support of the Second Amendment,” he said in a statement, using an abbreviation for the attorney general's title.