BreakingNews
Defense rests its case without Trump testifying in his hush money trial
Nation & World News

New York's high court upholds requiring insurance to cover medically necessary abortions

New York's high court has upheld a rule requiring companies with health insurance plans to cover medically necessary abortions
FILE - A Police cyclist rides past the New York Court of Appeals, May 5, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. New York's high court has upheld a rule requiring companies with health insurance plans to cover medically necessary abortions. The decision from the Court of Appeals on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, came after a lawsuit from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and other religious groups that argued the rule violated their religious freedoms. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Police cyclist rides past the New York Court of Appeals, May 5, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. New York's high court has upheld a rule requiring companies with health insurance plans to cover medically necessary abortions. The decision from the Court of Appeals on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, came after a lawsuit from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and other religious groups that argued the rule violated their religious freedoms. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
21 minutes ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York can continue to require companies with health insurance plans to cover medically necessary abortions, the state's highest court ruled Tuesday.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and other religious groups argued that the rule violated their religious freedoms.

State financial regulators approved the policy in 2017. The state Legislature then separately codified the abortion coverage regulation into law in 2022. The religious groups sued over the regulation, not the law.

The Court of Appeals case had larger significance because the state's law could be challenged using a similar legal argument, if the religious groups were successful.

Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, said he expects an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We continue to believe that the regulatory action by the state, as well as subsequent legislative action, requiring religious organizations to provide and pay for coverage of abortion in its employee health plans is unconstitutional and unjust,” he said in a statement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s inspector general says city leaders are obstructing investigations

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated
The Latest
THE LATEST
France, Belgium, Slovenia support bid for arrest warrants of Israel and Hamas leaders
7m ago
Defense rests without ex-President Trump taking the witness stand in his New York hush...
9m ago
Poland arrests sabotage suspects and warns of potential hostile acts by Russia
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station