BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Testimony from fourth-grade student who survived the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
ajc logo
X

New York woman finds lost dachshund -- in Hilary Swank's lap

National & World News
32 minutes ago
A New York woman searching for her lost dog got a surprise when it was found by Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Chelsea Blackwell's dachshund, Blue, disappeared Monday, and the distraught owner went in search.

But when she came upon a line of squad cars and people with cameras near the Greyhound bus station, she set aside her search to investigate.

“I noticed there were like eight police cars and people with cameras — I thought maybe somebody got shot,” Blackwell told her local paper, the Times Union.

Fortunately, tragedy did not lurk — Blackwell had stumbled upon a movie crew — but ended in a one-in-a-million lucky happenstance.

Long story short: Her dog of 15 years was found — by a movie star with a history of rescuing dogs.

You won't believe this, the crew told her, but a celebrity had found her pooch.

“I asked them if anyone saw a little brown dog, and they said, ‘Yes, we’ll call her.’”

An hour later, a gray car pulled up, and there was tiny Blue sitting in the lap of two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank.

“I was like, ‘No way,’” Blackwell said. “As soon as she got out of the car, I kissed Blue and said, ‘Thank you so much.’”

Blackwell asked Swank for her autograph, but Swank did better: They took a picture.

And Blackwell, wanting to be sure Swank got proper credit, posted the photo on Facebook.

“I'd stopped and asked if someone seen a little brown dog? A man walked over to my car and said, yes, this woman picked him up," she wrote in her post.

"I said who? He replied, a celebrity,” Blackwell wrote. “He called the person who had him. And they said she’s on her way back. You’ll never guess who had him?”

The Million Dollar Baby herself.

“She’s not the type of person," Blackwell said, “who’s going to blow the horn telling people what she did.”

Swank is no stranger to rescuing dogs.

"Every dog I've ever rescued and also shared my life with have all had their unique way of being in the world," said Swank, who has adopted numerous dogs, in a YouTube video posted by People magazine.

Swank established a foundation, Hilaroo — a portmanteau of her name and the name of a dog she adopted, Karoo — that matches abandoned dogs with children whom the foundation says “have been given up on by society.”

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial17h ago
Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics
Atlanta school board votes to close elementary school
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
17h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
17h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
2h ago
The Latest
Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to grow
6m ago
Newsom wins California primary, is big favorite in November
8m ago
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims
10m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top