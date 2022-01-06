New York Times to purchase The Athletic for $550 million

“The Times already provides distinctive sports coverage for a general interest audience as part of our core report. As a stand-alone product, The Athletic will enable us to offer much more — extensive coverage for fans who seek a deep connection to and understanding of their favorite teams, leagues and players," she said. "Ultimately, The Athletic helps further our vision of making The New York Times the essential subscription for every person seeking to understand and engage with the world.”

The two sides had started discussing a deal last summer before talks fell through. The Athletic had also been in discussions with Axios last year.

After the sale closes, The Athletic will be a Times Company subsidiary and operate separately. Mather will stay on as general manager and co-president and co-founder Adam Hansmann as chief operating officer and co-president.

“We are proud to have The Athletic become part of the Times Company’s family of subscription products. When we founded the company, we hoped to become the sports page for every city in the world,” Mather and Hansmann said in a joint statement. "We’re excited to continue serving our avid subscribers as we grow and scale with the help of the most important journalistic organization and the leader in digital subscription news.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports