Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New York Times denounces Trump's 'intimidation tactics' against reporters

The New York Times is denouncing “intimidation tactics” by President Donald Trump against its reporters
FILE - Traffic passes The New York Times building in New York, Oct. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Traffic passes The New York Times building in New York, Oct. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By DAVID BAUDER – Associated Press
1 minute ago

The New York Times on Monday denounced "intimidation tactics" by President Donald Trump against its reporters after days in which the administration assailed the newspaper's reporting on Elon Musk and the Defense Department.

The newspaper said in a post on X — the platform owned by Musk — that Trump's approach has “never caused us to back down from our mission of holding powerful people to account, regardless of which party is in office.” Baker, Haberman and their colleagues “have an unrivaled record of covering this and prior administrations fully and fairly,” the Times said.

It was responding to Trump's Sunday night Truth Social post that specifically criticized the Times' Maggie Haberman, whose name was misspelled by the president as “Hagerman,” and Peter Baker, along with Baker's wife, New Yorker writer Susan Glasser.

“There's something really wrong with these people, and their SICK, DERANGED EDITORS,” Trump wrote. “They did everything in their power to help rig the Election against me. How did that work out???”

Trump has been known to publicly attack news organizations or specific journalists; not all of them choose to respond and engage.

Baker has written “many of the long and boring Fake News hit pieces against me,” Trump said.

Haberman was among five bylines on a story released late Thursday that said the billionaire Musk was to receive a briefing on the military's top-secret plans if a war broke out with China. The newspaper said it would represent a potential conflict of interest for Musk, who is helping the administration in government cost-cutting moves and has financial interests in China.

The Defense Department furiously denounced the story, calling the Times “a propaganda machine that should immediately retract their lies.”

The newspaper stood by its story and later reported that the meeting was called off after the Times reported it was about to happen. While Trump also said it was a “fake story,” he made clear that Musk should not be given access to the information.

Haberman is the author of the 2022 book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.”

___

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - In this photo made with a slow shutter speed, the White House podium is seen before a briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, March 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

2 months into Trump's second administration, the news industry faces challenges from all directions

Trump acknowledges concerns over Musk's business interests and says he shouldn't get war plans

Legal experts say Trump official broke law by saying 'Buy Tesla' stock but don't expect a crackdown

The Latest

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Some US embassies in Europe post warnings to would-be visa seekers: Watch your step

9m ago

Cam Ward shows off his arm at Miami pro day. Now Titans will decide if he's worth the No. 1 pick

13m ago

Trump officials texted war plans to a group chat in a secure app that included a journalist

13m ago

Featured

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Don and Mary Ellen Harp Student Center in Atlanta on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history

About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.

Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart

The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.

Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams

A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.