Breaking: Evidence revealed as trial approaches in Laken Riley’s killing on UGA campus
Nation & World News

New York resident dies of rare mosquito-borne virus known as eastern equine encephalitis

A person has died in New York state from eastern equine encephalitis
1 hour ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A person has died in New York state from eastern equine encephalitis, prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare the rare mosquito-borne illness an imminent threat to public health.

The death that was reported Monday in Ulster County is apparently the second death from the disease in the United States this year after a New Hampshire resident infected with the eastern equine encephalitis virus died last month.

Ten human cases of the disease, also known as EEE, had been reported nationwide as of Sept. 17, before the New York case was confirmed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Ulster County death was the first from the disease in New York state since 2015. No details about the person who became infected and died have been released.

Hochul said the public health declaration will free up state resources to help local health departments combat EEE.

“Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities – and with today’s declaration we’re making more State resources available to local departments to support their public health response," the governor said in a news release.

The CDC says only a few cases of EEE are reported in the U.S. each year, mostly in the eastern and Gulf Coast states. There were just seven cases nationally last year but more than 30 in 2019, a historically bad year.

There are no vaccines or treatments for EEE, and about 30% of people who become infected die. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea and seizures.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles area sees more dengue fever in people bitten by local mosquitoes
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rwanda begins vaccinations against mpox amid a call for more doses for Africa
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Americans can order free COVID-19 tests beginning this month
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The FBI is investigating suspicious packages sent to election officials in more than 15...
The Latest
Head of United Nations calls global situation 'unsustainable' as annual meeting of...10m ago
Swiss police detain several people in connection with suspected death in a 'suicide...11m ago
John Leguizamo reaches back in time to reclaim Latin American history for a PBS...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Hospital group buys 40 acres in Atlanta, silent on plans
Metro Atlanta counties have dismissed more than 45K voter eligibility challenges since...
‘Huge step’: Students return to Apalachee High after deadly shooting