Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New York Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as coach days after he and the Pittsburgh Penguins parted ways

The New York Rangers have hired Mike Sullivan as coach
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan stands behind his bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan stands behind his bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

The New York Rangers have hired Mike Sullivan as coach, days after he and the Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to part ways.

General manager Chris Drury announced the move Friday, bringing in the organization's top candidate who was out of work for less than a full business week.

“Mike Sullivan has established himself as one of the premier head coaches in the NHL,” Drury said. “Mike brings a championship-level presence behind the bench. ... As we began this process and Mike became an available option for us to speak with, it was immediately clear that he was the best coach to lead our team.”

Sullivan replaces Peter Laviolette, who was fired after the Rangers missed the playoffs following a trip to the Eastern Conference final last year. Sullivan, who coached Pittsburgh to the Stanley Cup back to back in 2016 and '17, is tasked with trying to turn the Rangers back into an immediate contender.

Drury made the move to get Sullivan not long after receiving a multiyear contract extension of his own.

“Mike’s track record and success in the NHL and internationally speaks for itself, and I look forward to seeing him behind the Rangers bench," owner James Dolan said. "I would like to welcome Mike back to the Rangers organization.”

Sullivan, 57, spent four seasons as a Rangers assistant under then-coach and still close friend and confidant John Tortorella from 2009-13. He coached Drury during that time, and the two have worked together professionally through USA Hockey, most recently at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, and are part of the U.S. contingent for the 2026 Milan Olympics.

Tortorella — who was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers in late March — could be a candidate to join Sullivan on his staff, as he did at the 4 Nations, but no assistant hires were confirmed Friday and the organization is expected to discuss those openings in the coming days.

Sullivan had been with the Penguins since getting hired midseason in December 2015 when Mike Johnston was fired months into his lackluster tenure. This is his third head-coaching job in the NHL after a short stint with the Boston Bruins in 2003-04 and '05-06 sandwiched around the lockout that wiped out an entire season.

New York getting Sullivan leaves seven teams around the league with vacancies: Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Anaheim, Seattle and Vancouver. Multiple teams that initially reached out to Sullivan will now have to pivot to other experienced options, including Rick Tocchet, Joel Quenneville and Laviolette, as well as a couple of college coaches with recent national championships: Denver's David Carle and Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan hoists the Stanley Cup as Bryan Rust (17) watches after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan raises the Stanley Cup after Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif, June 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan talks with referee Brandon Schrader during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan talks with referee Brandon Schrader during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Penguins split with two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan

Vasilevskiy makes 33 saves as Lightning beat Panthers 5-1 to cut Florida's series lead to 2-1

Goaltenders in the spotlight for Jets-Blues, Hurricanes-Devils, Capitals-Canadiens and Kings-Oilers

The Latest

A Unitree robot shakes hands with a convention guest at the Robotics Summit & Expo, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

US robot makers hope to beat China in humanoid race. Tariffs could affect their ambitions

7m ago

Wall Street opens higher following a stronger-than-expected report on the US job market

12m ago

Michigan officer who killed an African immigrant testifies at his murder trial

18m ago

Featured

ajc.com

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images

AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight

New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.

Georgia woman wins $70M verdict after legs amputated

A Georgia jury has awarded $70 million to a Camilla woman who says she lost both her legs above the knee because doctors gave her a medication overdose and botched her care.

Trump policies could spark protest at Georgia college commencements

Colleges and universities are navigating an uncertain federal landscape, and tensions could play out with protests during this year's commencements.