New York Rangers fire coach Dave Quinn, 3 assistants

Quinn, who was hired by the Rangers after a stint at Boston University, is the fourth NHL coach fired this season, joining Claude Julien of Montreal, Ralph Krueger of Buffalo and Geoff Ward of Calgary. Contracts were also not renewed for John Tortorella of Columbus and Rick Tocchet of Arizona.

The Rangers made the expanded playoffs in the 2019-20 season but were swept in the play-in round by the Carolina Hurricanes. New York posted a 27-23-6 record in this shortened 56-game season and finished in fifth place in the tough East Division.

The past week has been wild for the Rangers.

The unexpected firings of Davidson and Gorton came a day after the team called for the removal of NHL head of player safety George Parros, who fined but did not suspened the Capitals’ Tom Wilson for a scrum that injured Panarin. The league fined the Rangers a whopping $250,000.

The firings of Davidson and Gorton were described as unrelated to the Wilson saga.

FILE - New York Rangers head coach David Quinn watches his team play against the Dallas Stars with center Brett Howden (21) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, in this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo. The New York Rangers fired coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after missing the playoffs with one of the NHL's up-and-coming young teams. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

New York Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev takes the puck from the net following a second-period goal by Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett

FILE - in this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, John Davidson, the new president of the New York Rangers, second from left, poses for a picture with adviser to the owner, Glen Sather, left, general manager Jeff Gorton, second from right, and coach David Quinn during a news conference in New York. The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 with three games left in the season. Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

FILE - John Davidson, left, president of the New York Rangers, and Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton pose at a news conference in New York, in this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo. The New York Rangers fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 according to multiple published reports. The New York Post and Sportsnet reported Davidson and Gorton had been fired with three games left in the season and replaced by associate general manager and former Rangers captain Chris Drury.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig