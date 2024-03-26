Nation & World News

New York police officer fatally shot during traffic stop

A New York City police officer was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop, the city’s mayor said
20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop, the city's mayor said.

“We lost one of our sons today and it is extremely painful. It is extremely painful," Mayor Eric Adams said, addressing reporters at a hospital in Queens.

The shooting happened just before 5:50 p.m. in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, police said. The officer was approaching the vehicle when he was shot beneath his bullet-resistant vest.

Officers returned fire and wounded one of the people in the vehicle.

The wounded officer was taken to an area hospital but could not be saved, officials said.

