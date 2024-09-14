New York Mets recall infielder prospect Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets recalled infielder Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and put him in the starting lineup for his major league debut.

Acuña, a younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., is one of the organization's top prospects. He hit .258 with 40 steals while splitting time among second base, shortstop and center field with Syracuse.

Luisangel Acuña, 22, was in the lineup at shortstop on Saturday at Philadelphia, batting ninth. He came over when the Mets traded Max Scherzer to Texas in July 2023.